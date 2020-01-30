Tesoro Corp Up 19.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TSO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tesoro Corp (:TSO) on May 9th, 2017 at $83.02. In approximately 33 months, Tesoro Corp has returned 19.89% as of today's recent price of $99.53.

Tesoro Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $0.00 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $99.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Andeavor refines and markets petroleum products. The Company operates refineries, as well as a network of retail and refueling stations. Andeavor also provides gasoline and diesel transporting services. Andeavor serves customers in the United States.

