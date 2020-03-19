Tesla Inc Has Returned 41.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TSLA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on February 27th, 2020 at $704.39. In approximately 3 weeks, Tesla Inc has returned 41.79% as of today's recent price of $410.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Tesla Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $176.99 and a high of $968.99 and are now at $410.01, 132% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Tesla Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. The Company owns its sales and service network and sells electric powertrain components to other automobile manufacturers. Tesla serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tesla Inc.

Log in and add Tesla Inc (TSLA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.