Tesla Inc Up 80.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TSLA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on September 10th, 2019 at $232.24. In approximately 4 months, Tesla Inc has returned 80.81% as of today's recent price of $419.91.

Tesla Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $421.70 and a 52-week low of $176.99 and are now trading 137% above that low price at $419.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.2%.

Tesla Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. The Company owns its sales and service network and sells electric powertrain components to other automobile manufacturers. Tesla serves customers worldwide.

