Territorial Banc Shares Up 1.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TBNK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Territorial Banc (NASDAQ:TBNK) on June 28th, 2019 at $30.08. In approximately 6 months, Territorial Banc has returned 1.88% as of today's recent price of $30.64.

Over the past year, Territorial Banc has traded in a range of $25.76 to $32.40 and is now at $30.64, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary accepts deposits and offers residential mortgages; home equity lines of credit; construction, commercial and non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; and other loans to customers in Hawaii.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Territorial Banc shares.

Log in and add Territorial Banc (TBNK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.