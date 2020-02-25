Terreno Realty C Up 11.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TRNO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Terreno Realty C (NYSE:TRNO) on January 10th, 2020 at $54.64. In approximately 2 month, Terreno Realty C has returned 11.58% as of today's recent price of $60.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Terreno Realty C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.40 and a high of $62.31 and are now at $60.72, 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Terreno Realty Corp is a corporation focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in six major coastal U.S. markets, Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Northern New Jersey, New York City, Washington D.C./Baltimore, and South Florida. The Company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust with taxable year ending 12/31/10.

