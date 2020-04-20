Terraform Powe-A Shares Up 5.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TERP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Terraform Powe-A (NASDAQ:TERP) on March 26th, 2020 at $16.06. In approximately 4 weeks, Terraform Powe-A has returned 5.79% as of today's recent price of $16.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Terraform Powe-A have traded between a low of $11.40 and a high of $21.58 and are now at $16.99, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

TerraForm Power, Inc. provides energy services. The Company operates clean power generation assets such as solar, wind, natural gas, geothermal and hydro-electricity. TerraForm Power serves customers in the State of Maryland.

