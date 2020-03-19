MySmarTrend
Terraform Glob-A Has Returned 54.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (GLBL)

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:41pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Terraform Glob-A (:GLBL) on July 1st, 2016 at $3.28. In approximately 45 months, Terraform Glob-A has returned 54.88% as of today's recent price of $5.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Terraform Glob-A have traded between a low of $2.53 and a high of $5.10 and are now at $5.08, which is 101% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

TerraForm Global, Inc. owns and operates contracted clean power generation assets. The Company offers wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, and hybrid energy solutions. TerraForm Global serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Terraform Glob-A shares.

