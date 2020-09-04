Terex Corp Has Returned 34.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TEX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) on February 18th, 2020 at $25.08. In approximately 2 months, Terex Corp has returned 34.13% as of today's recent price of $16.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Terex Corp have traded between a low of $12.11 and a high of $34.67 and are now at $16.52, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

