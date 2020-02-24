Teradata Corp Shares Down 28.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TDC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) on October 1st, 2019 at $30.61. In approximately 5 months, Teradata Corp has returned 28.79% as of today's recent price of $21.80.

Teradata Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.42 and the current low of $21.72 and are currently at $21.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.41% lower and 0.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

Teradata Corp operates as a database management company in the technology industry. The company offers analytic data solutions through integrated data warehousing, big data analytics, and business applications. Teradata Corp collaborates with leading innovators in software, technology, and integration services.

