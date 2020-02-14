Tenneco Inc Has Returned 2.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) on January 9th, 2020 at $10.67. In approximately 1 month, Tenneco Inc has returned 2.58% as of today's recent price of $10.40.

Tenneco Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.27 and a 52-week low of $7.62 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $10.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.3%.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets emission control and ride control products and systems for the automotive original equipment market and the aftermarket. The Company's products include shocks and struts, shock absorbers, mufflers, and performance exhaust products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness control components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tenneco Inc.

Log in and add Tenneco Inc (TEN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.