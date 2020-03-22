Tennant Co Has Returned 29.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TNC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) on February 28th, 2020 at $72.46. In approximately 3 weeks, Tennant Co has returned 28.99% as of today's recent price of $51.45.

Over the past year, Tennant Cohas traded in a range of $51.00 to $87.06 and are now at $51.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and sells non-residential floor maintenance equipment, floor coatings, and related products. The Company's products include scrubbers, sweepers, extractors, burnishers, buffers, floor coatings, and full-service equipment support. Tennant sells its products around the world.

