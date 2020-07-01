Tenet Healthcare Has Returned 54.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (THC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on October 21st, 2019 at $24.31. In approximately 3 months, Tenet Healthcare has returned 54.33% as of today's recent price of $37.51.

Tenet Healthcare share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.37 and a 52-week low of $17.18 and are now trading 118% above that low price at $37.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns or operates general hospitals and related health care facilities serving communities in the United States. The Company operates rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals, long-term care facilities, psychiatric facilities, and medical office buildings near its general hospitals, as well as ancillary health care businesses.

