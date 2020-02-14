Tenet Healthcare Has Returned 4.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (THC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on January 24th, 2020 at $35.47. In approximately 3 weeks, Tenet Healthcare has returned 4.12% as of today's recent price of $34.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tenet Healthcare have traded between a low of $17.18 and a high of $39.37 and are now at $34.01, which is 98% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns or operates general hospitals and related health care facilities serving communities in the United States. The Company operates rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals, long-term care facilities, psychiatric facilities, and medical office buildings near its general hospitals, as well as ancillary health care businesses.

