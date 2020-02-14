Tempur Sealy Int Shares Up 21.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TPX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tempur Sealy Int (NYSE:TPX) on October 15th, 2019 at $78.82. In approximately 4 months, Tempur Sealy Int has returned 21.33% as of today's recent price of $95.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have traded between a low of $52.51 and a high of $100.39 and are now at $95.63, which is 82% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.82% higher and 0.75% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., through its primary subsidiary manufactures and markets foam mattresses, pillows, and miscellaneous products under its own and other brand names.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tempur Sealy Int shares.

Log in and add Tempur Sealy Int (TPX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.