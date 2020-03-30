Telephone & Data Shares Down 37.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TDS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Telephone & Data (NYSE:TDS) on August 2nd, 2019 at $27.17. In approximately 8 months, Telephone & Data has returned 37.81% as of today's recent price of $16.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Telephone & Data have traded between a low of $14.05 and a high of $33.95 and are now at $16.90, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company operates primarily in the cellular, local telephone, and personal communications services markets. Telephone and Data Systems provides telecommunications services throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Telephone & Data.

Log in and add Telephone & Data (TDS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.