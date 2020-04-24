Teleflex Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TFX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) on March 26th, 2020 at $288.28. In approximately 4 weeks, Teleflex Inc has returned 16.00% as of today's recent price of $334.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teleflex Inc have traded between a low of $221.27 and a high of $398.65 and are now at $334.40, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Teleflex Incorporated is a global provider of medical technology products. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

