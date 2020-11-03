Teledyne Tech Shares (TDY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY) on June 5th, 2019 at $247.47. In approximately 9 months, Teledyne Tech has returned 24.89% as of today's recent price of $309.07.

Teledyne Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $398.99 and a 52-week low of $224.84 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $312.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Teledyne Technologies Inc. provides electronic subsystems and instrumentation. The Company provides aerospace and defense electronics, digital imaging products and software, monitoring instrumentation for marine and environmental applications, harsh environment interconnect products, and subsystems for satellite communications. Teledyne also provides engineered systems.

