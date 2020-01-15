Teledyne Tech Shares Up 52.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TDY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY) on June 5th, 2019 at $247.47. In approximately 7 months, Teledyne Tech has returned 52.26% as of today's recent price of $376.78.

Over the past year, Teledyne Tech has traded in a range of $212.37 to $377.15 and is now at $376.78, 77% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% higher and 0.64% higher over the past week, respectively.

Teledyne Technologies Inc. provides electronic subsystems and instrumentation. The Company provides aerospace and defense electronics, digital imaging products and software, monitoring instrumentation for marine and environmental applications, harsh environment interconnect products, and subsystems for satellite communications. Teledyne also provides engineered systems.

