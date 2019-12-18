Teledyne Tech Shares Up 37.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TDY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY) on June 5th, 2019 at $247.47. In approximately 7 months, Teledyne Tech has returned 37.78% as of today's recent price of $340.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teledyne Tech have traded between a low of $189.35 and a high of $351.53 and are now at $340.95, which is 80% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Teledyne Technologies Inc. provides electronic subsystems and instrumentation. The Company provides aerospace and defense electronics, digital imaging products and software, monitoring instrumentation for marine and environmental applications, harsh environment interconnect products, and subsystems for satellite communications. Teledyne also provides engineered systems.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Teledyne Tech shares.

