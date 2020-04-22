Teladoc Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TDOC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) on April 7th, 2020 at $142.66. In approximately 2 weeks, Teladoc Inc has returned 20.82% as of today's recent price of $172.36.

Over the past year, Teladoc Inc has traded in a range of $51.71 to $189.46 and is now at $172.36, 233% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.84% higher and 3.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

Teladoc, Inc. provides healthcare services. The Company diagnoses, recommends treatment, and prescribes medication for routine medical issues through phone and video consultations. Teladoc operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Teladoc Inc.

Log in and add Teladoc Inc (TDOC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.