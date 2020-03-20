Tejon Ranch Co Shares Down 13.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) on October 2nd, 2019 at $16.52. In approximately 6 months, Tejon Ranch Co has returned 13.20% as of today's recent price of $14.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Tejon Ranch Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.28 and a high of $18.89 and are now at $14.34, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agri-business company owning land located in Los Angeles and Kern counties, California. The Company is in the process of developing its land holdings along transportation corridors into master-planned business and residential communities.

