Tegna Inc Shares Down 23.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TGNA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) on March 17th, 2020 at $15.14. In approximately 3 weeks, Tegna Inc has returned 23.16% as of today's recent price of $11.63.

Over the past year, Tegna Inc has traded in a range of $9.61 to $18.31 and is now at $11.63, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

TEGNA Inc. is a broadcasting, digital media and marketing services company. The Company owns and operates television stations, delivering news and informative content. TEGNA also provides marketing solutions and services to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Its stated purpose is to serve the greater good of its communities.

