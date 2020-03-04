Techtarget Has Returned 26.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TTGT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) on December 3rd, 2019 at $25.43. In approximately 4 months, Techtarget has returned 26.89% as of today's recent price of $18.59.

Techtarget share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.00 and a 52-week low of $15.32 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $18.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

TechTarget, Inc. operates a portfolio of industry-specific portals. The Company's portals deliver resources to information technology professionals within specific vertical market segments.

