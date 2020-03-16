Technipfmc Plc Shares Down 67.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FTI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) on January 22nd, 2020 at $18.81. In approximately 2 months, Technipfmc Plc has returned 67.89% as of today's recent price of $6.04.

Technipfmc Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.57 and the current low of $5.01 and are currently at $6.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.2%.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

