Technipfmc Plc Shares Down 5.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (FTI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) on January 22nd, 2020 at $18.81. In approximately 2 weeks, Technipfmc Plc has returned 5.32% as of today's recent price of $17.81.

Over the past year, Technipfmc Plc has traded in a range of $15.74 to $28.57 and is now at $17.81, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

