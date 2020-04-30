Technipfmc Plc Up 24.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (FTI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) on March 23rd, 2020 at $6.92. In approximately 1 month, Technipfmc Plc has returned 24.66% as of today's recent price of $8.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Technipfmc Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 and are now at $8.62, 92% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

