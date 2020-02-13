Tech Data Corp Shares Up 49.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (TECD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) on August 29th, 2019 at $96.29. In approximately 6 months, Tech Data Corp has returned 49.63% as of today's recent price of $144.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tech Data Corp have traded between a low of $80.20 and a high of $151.47 and are now at $144.08, which is 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company also provides its customers with advanced logistics capabilities and Value-added services. Tech Data serves value-added resellers, direct marketer, retailers and corporate resellers in more than 100 countries throughout North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

