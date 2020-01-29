Team Inc Has Returned 17.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TISI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) on October 8th, 2019 at $17.04. In approximately 4 months, Team Inc has returned 17.70% as of today's recent price of $14.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Team Inc have traded between the current low of $13.90 and a high of $19.64 and are now at $14.02. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Team, Inc. provides specialized industrial services, including leak repair, hot tapping, emissions control, concrete repair, energy management, and mechanical inspection services. The Company has 40 customer service locations throughout the United States and three subsidiaries in England, Trinidad, and Singapore. The company also manufactures industrial equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Team Inc.

