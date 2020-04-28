TC PipeLines LP Has Returned 18.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TCP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) on March 20th, 2020 at $27.73. In approximately 1 month, TC PipeLines LP has returned 18.86% as of today's recent price of $32.96.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of TC PipeLines LP have traded between a low of $18.00 and a high of $44.65 and are now at $32.96, which is 83% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

TC Pipelines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of United States-based pipeline assets. The Company owns interest in the Northern Border Pipeline Company, the owner of an interstate pipeline system that transports natural gas from the Montana-Saskatchewan border to natural gas markets in the Midwestern United States.

