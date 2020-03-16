Taylor Morriso-A Down 53.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (TMHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) on February 26th, 2020 at $24.82. In approximately 3 weeks, Taylor Morriso-A has returned 53.70% as of today's recent price of $11.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Taylor Morriso-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.30 and a high of $28.47 and are now at $11.49. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 2.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder in North America. The Company builds single-family detached and attached homes and develop land, which includes lifestyle and master planned communities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Taylor Morriso-A.

Log in and add Taylor Morriso-A (TMHC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.