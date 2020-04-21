Taubman Centers Shares Down 7.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (TCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) on March 16th, 2020 at $43.71. In approximately 1 month, Taubman Centers has returned 7.71% as of today's recent price of $40.34.

Taubman Centers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.40 and a 52-week low of $26.24 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $40.34 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.92% higher over the past week, respectively.

Taubman Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which, through its operating partnership, the Taubman Realty Group LP, holds interests in and owns, develops, acquires, and operates regional shopping centers. Its activities include centers' management, leasing, and expansion.

