Targa Resources Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TRGP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) on March 20th, 2020 at $7.08. In approximately 2 months, Targa Resources has returned 111.30% as of today's recent price of $14.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Targa Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.66 and a high of $43.47 and are now at $14.96, 309% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.1%.

Targa Resources Corp. owns general and limited partner interests in a limited partnership that provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services. The Company gathers, compresses, treats, processes, and sells natural gas. Targa Resources also stores, fractionates, treats, transports, and sells natural gas liquids and related products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Targa Resources.

