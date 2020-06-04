Tanger Factory Down 63.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SKT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) on February 3rd, 2020 at $14.35. In approximately 2 months, Tanger Factory has returned 63.31% as of today's recent price of $5.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tanger Factory have traded between a low of $4.05 and a high of $20.81 and are now at $5.26, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.4%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates factory outlet centers. The Company offers amenities such as common areas, reading materials, and children's play areas are available in Tanger's outlets, which are located coast to coast throughout the United States.

