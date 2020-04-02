MySmarTrend
Tandem Diabetes Has Returned 18.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TNDM)

Written on Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:11am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) on January 9th, 2020 at $63.86. In approximately 4 weeks, Tandem Diabetes has returned 18.86% as of today's recent price of $75.90.

Over the past year, Tandem Diabetes has traded in a range of $40.46 to $78.41 and is now at $75.81, 87% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.98% higher over the past week, respectively.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. produces medical devices. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Tandem Diabetes Care offers its products to the medical industry in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Tandem Diabetes shares.

