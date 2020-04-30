Take-Two Interac Up 3.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (TTWO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) on March 30th, 2020 at $116.39. In approximately 1 month, Take-Two Interac has returned 3.57% as of today's recent price of $120.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Take-Two Interac share prices have been bracketed by a low of $96.24 and a high of $135.70 and are now at $120.54, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and publishes interactive entertainment software games and accessories. The Company's products are for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online, and cloud streaming services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Take-Two Interac shares.

