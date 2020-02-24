T-Mobile Us Inc Has Returned 24.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (TMUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) on December 31st, 2019 at $78.04. In approximately 2 months, T-Mobile Us Inc has returned 23.98% as of today's recent price of $96.75.

In the past 52 weeks, T-Mobile Us Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.18 and a high of $101.35 and are now at $96.75, 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% higher and 2.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

T-Mobile US, Inc. is one of four national wireless carriers in the US. The company was created as the combination of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of T-Mobile Us Inc shares.

