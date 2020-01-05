SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) on March 24th, 2020 at $18.05. In approximately 1 month, Systemax Inc has returned 8.12% as of today's recent price of $19.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Systemax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.00 and a high of $26.57 and are now at $19.51, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Systemax, Inc. retails private label and brand name personal computers and related supplies. The Company offers industrial equipment, material handling, technology products, and accessories. Systemax serves customers in the United States, Canada, and France.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Systemax Inc.

