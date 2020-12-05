Systemax Inc Up 8.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SYX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX) on March 24th, 2020 at $18.05. In approximately 2 months, Systemax Inc has returned 8.40% as of today's recent price of $19.56.

Over the past year, Systemax Inc has traded in a range of $14.00 to $26.57 and is now at $19.56, 40% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

Systemax, Inc. retails private label and brand name personal computers and related supplies. The Company offers industrial equipment, material handling, technology products, and accessories. Systemax serves customers in the United States, Canada, and France.

