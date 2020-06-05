Sysco Corp Shares (SYY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) on April 9th, 2020 at $50.73. In approximately 4 weeks, Sysco Corp has returned 1.19% as of today's recent price of $51.33.

Sysco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.98 and a 52-week low of $26.00 and are now trading 97% above that low price at $51.33 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Sysco Corporation distributes food and related products primarily to the foodservice industry. The Company also distributes personal care guest amenities, housekeeping supplies, room accessories, and textiles to the lodging industry. Sysco serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sysco Corp.

Log in and add Sysco Corp (SYY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.