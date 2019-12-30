Sysco Corp Shares Up 18.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SYY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) on August 13th, 2019 at $72.39. In approximately 5 months, Sysco Corp has returned 18.67% as of today's recent price of $85.90.

Over the past year, Sysco Corp has traded in a range of $59.44 to $85.94 and is now at $85.90, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Sysco Corporation distributes food and related products primarily to the foodservice industry. The Company also distributes personal care guest amenities, housekeeping supplies, room accessories, and textiles to the lodging industry. Sysco serves customers in the United States.

