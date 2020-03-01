Synovus Finl Shares Up 7.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SNV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) on November 5th, 2019 at $36.23. In approximately 2 months, Synovus Finl has returned 7.45% as of today's recent price of $38.93.

In the past 52 weeks, Synovus Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.22 and a high of $40.41 and are now at $38.93, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

Synovus Financial Corp. provides financial services. The Company offers commercial, retail banking, and investment services. Synovus Financial serves customers in the United States.

