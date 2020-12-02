Synopsys Inc Shares Up 15.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SNPS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) on December 18th, 2019 at $138.40. In approximately 2 months, Synopsys Inc has returned 15.30% as of today's recent price of $159.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synopsys Inc have traded between a low of $98.64 and a high of $159.53 and are now at $159.57, which is 62% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Synopsys, Inc. supplies electronic design automation solutions to the global electronics market. The Company provides design technologies to creators of advanced integrated circuits, electronic systems, and systems on a chip. Synopsys also provides consulting services and support to its customers to streamline the overall design process and accelerate time to market.

