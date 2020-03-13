Synnex Corp Shares Down 38.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (SNX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) on February 25th, 2020 at $135.22. In approximately 2 weeks, Synnex Corp has returned 38.46% as of today's recent price of $83.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synnex Corp have traded between a low of $78.55 and a high of $153.07 and are now at $83.21, which is 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SYNNEX Corporation provides information technology supply chain services. The Company offers services to original equipment manufacturers and software publishers worldwide. SYNNEX offers product distribution, related logistics services, and contract assembly.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Synnex Corp.

Log in and add Synnex Corp (SNX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.