Synnex Corp Shares Up 70.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) on September 5th, 2019 at $88.49. In approximately 4 months, Synnex Corp has returned 70.50% as of today's recent price of $150.88.

Over the past year, Synnex Corp has traded in a range of $78.55 to $151.24 and is now at $150.88, 92% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% higher and 1.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

SYNNEX Corporation provides information technology supply chain services. The Company offers services to original equipment manufacturers and software publishers worldwide. SYNNEX offers product distribution, related logistics services, and contract assembly.

