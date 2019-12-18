Synnex Corp Has Returned 45.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) on September 5th, 2019 at $88.49. In approximately 3 months, Synnex Corp has returned 45.29% as of today's recent price of $128.57.

Synnex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $129.85 and a 52-week low of $72.76 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $128.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides information technology supply chain services. The Company offers services to original equipment manufacturers and software publishers worldwide. SYNNEX offers product distribution, related logistics services, and contract assembly.

