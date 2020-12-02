Synchronoss Tech Shares Up 3.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SNCR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synchronoss Tech (NASDAQ:SNCR) on November 12th, 2019 at $5.22. In approximately 3 months, Synchronoss Tech has returned 3.14% as of today's recent price of $5.38.

Over the past year, Synchronoss Tech has traded in a range of $3.72 to $9.05 and is now at $5.38, 45% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides e-commerce transaction management solutions to the communications services marketplace.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Synchronoss Tech shares.

Log in and add Synchronoss Tech (SNCR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.