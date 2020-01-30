Synchronoss Tech Has Returned 9.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SNCR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synchronoss Tech (NASDAQ:SNCR) on November 12th, 2019 at $5.22. In approximately 3 months, Synchronoss Tech has returned 9.68% as of today's recent price of $5.72.

Synchronoss Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.05 and a 52-week low of $3.72 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $5.72 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides e-commerce transaction management solutions to the communications services marketplace.

