Synaptics Inc Up 12.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SYNA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) on March 27th, 2020 at $58.36. In approximately 2 month, Synaptics Inc has returned 12.57% as of today's recent price of $65.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Synaptics Inc have traded between a low of $26.34 and a high of $84.75 and are now at $65.69, which is 149% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.6%.

Synaptics Incorporated develops custom-designed user interface solutions. The Company's solutions enable people to interact with a variety of mobile computing and communications devices. Synaptics offers a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position of a person's finger on its surface to provide screen navigation, cursor movement, and a platform of interactive input.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Synaptics Inc shares.

Log in and add Synaptics Inc (SYNA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.