Symantec Corp Shares Up -1.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SYMC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) on August 19th, 2019 at $23.76. In approximately 7 months, Symantec Corp has returned 1.41% as of today's recent price of $23.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Symantec Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.50 and a high of $26.07 and are now at $23.42, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Symantec Corporation provides security, storage, and systems management solutions to help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information. The Company offers software and services that protect, manage, and control information risks related to security, data protection, storage, compliance, and management.

