Sykes Enterprise Shares Up 33.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SYKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sykes Enterprise (NASDAQ:SYKE) on June 13th, 2019 at $26.86. In approximately 7 months, Sykes Enterprise has returned 33.05% as of today's recent price of $35.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sykes Enterprise have traded between a low of $24.54 and a high of $38.11 and are now at $35.73, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides customer management solutions and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The Company serves customers of companies in the financial services, communications, and technology markets. Sykes provides technical support and customer service, as well as customer relationship management consulting.

